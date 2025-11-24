India’s 6 GHz spectrum band has emerged as the centre of a widening fault line between telecom operators and global technology giants, with each side laying out sharply different demands as the government evaluates how the spectrum should be used. The outcome will directly influence how fast mobile networks and home Wi-Fi feel in the years ahead.

The 6 GHz band is globally viewed as prime real estate for next-generation connectivity. Some countries have already opened it for unlicensed Wi-Fi, others have kept portions reserved for future mobile use, and many are waiting for clarity on 6G standards. India now finds itself in the middle of this global split.









Tech giants push for Wi-Fi expansion

Companies including Apple, Amazon, Meta, Cisco and Intel have argued that India should keep the entire 1200 MHz unlicensed, allowing it to be used for Wi-Fi. Their view is that the band is essential for easing congestion in homes and offices, especially as Wi-Fi 7 devices become more common.

They point to global traffic patterns: most internet usage originates indoors, and Wi-Fi continues to shoulder the bulk of that load. In their view, giving the band to Wi-Fi will deliver the biggest immediate improvement for consumers.

Jio and Vi argue for mobile capacity

On the opposite side are Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, which want the 6 GHz band auctioned as IMT spectrum for mobile networks. Both operators say mid-band airwaves are crucial for capacity-heavy 5G and future 6G rollouts, particularly in cities where usage continues to spike.

Their concern is straightforward: without additional mid-band spectrum, Indian networks will face pressure as video streaming, gaming and fixed wireless access grow rapidly. For them, 6 GHz represents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to expand mobile capacity.

Airtel and Qualcomm seek a cautious approach

Bharti Airtel, backed by Qualcomm, has taken a middle path, urging policymakers not to rush into a permanent allocation. They want India to wait until global 6G harmonisation becomes clearer, particularly after the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027 (WRC-27).

The argument here is that an early decision could lock India into a path that diverges from emerging global standards, creating compatibility issues for devices and equipment in the long run.

The debate might appear technical, but its impact is practical and immediate.

If the band goes to Wi-Fi: Home and office networks get wider channels, lower congestion and stronger performance especially in multi-device environments.

If it goes to mobile networks: 5G and future 6G services receive a major capacity boost, improving speeds and consistency during peak hours.

If India delays the decision: The tension reduces, but consumers may not see immediate improvements until global direction becomes clearer.

What happens next

The Department of Telecommunications is now weighing industry submissions as it prepares to chart India’s long-term spectrum roadmap. With both sides presenting strong cases, a single allocation approach appears unlikely; a split-band strategy could also be on the table.

What is clear is that the 6 GHz band will play a significant role in shaping India’s connectivity experience over the next decade. Whether through faster Wi-Fi, stronger mobile networks, or a combination of both, the final policy will touch every smartphone user, every home broadband connection and every device moving into the Wi-Fi 7 era.