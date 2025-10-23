ACT Fibernet Says Smart Wi-Fi Found to Improve Broadband Experience

ACT Fibernet, a leading internet service provider (ISP) in India, has said that its Smart Wi-Fi technology contributes with improving broadband experience for the consumers. The Smart Wi-Fi technology from the brand is powered by Zippy. It helps with intelligently managing device performance, delivering up to 5x speeds across devices and a 17% improvement in QoE (quality of experience). The customers don't have to pay anything extra for this technology. It works seamless in the backend for ACT broadband customers and ensures that their experience is as good as possible.









ACT Smart Wi-Fi intelligently switches the devices between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to deliver the most optimised experience. The mobiles and laptops connected to ACT Broadband's Wi-Fi network delivered 5x better performance, not because the base broadband plan changed, but because Smart Wi-Fi was able to deliver a more optimised signal management.

Even with older devices such as legacy smart TVs saw 3x better improvement in connection stability and responsiveness after the deployment of Smart Wi-Fi by ACT.

Naveen Nahar, Vice President of ACT Fibernet, said, "With homes and offices becoming increasingly digital, customers expect more than just high-speed internet, they expect consistency, reliability, and seamless performance across devices. This report reaffirms what our users are already experiencing: Smart Wi-Fi, powered by Zippy, is not a premium upgrade but a smarter way to maximize the potential of existing broadband plans.

By automatically managing device connectivity and signal allocation, it ensures uninterrupted streaming, lag-free gaming, and smoother video calls — even in the busiest homes. We believe this is the future of home connectivity technology that adapts to people, not the other way around."