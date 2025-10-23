vivo x300 series india launch soon

Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, had launched the X300 series recently in China. Now, the two phones from the series, the X300 and the X300 Pro are likely going to make it to the Indian market as well. Both phones are likely to launch soon, as they have been spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database. Along with the BIS spotting, the devices were also spotted on the UAE's TDRA certification website. This is a sign that their global launch is super close. The X200 series from the company was launched in December in India. We expect the company to launch the X300 series around the same time in India.









Read More - OnePlus 15 Camera Details Confirmed

2025 has been a series of major launches for the company. The X200 FE, the Vivo V50 and V60 series headlined the year 2025, and it will all close with the Vivo X300 series. The X300 Pro features a 200MP telephoto sensor, and the regular X300 has a 200MP primary sensor. We expect that the devices in India would retail almost every specification that we saw in the China launch. Vivo X300 series will be camera heavy for India as well, and the company is going to also introduce the Origin OS 6, based on Android 16 in India for the first time with this series.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy XR, First Android XR Headset Launched

The Vivo X300 Pro has a larger display of 6.78-inch while the X300 will have a slightly smaller display of 6.31-inch. The phones will feature large batteries, with the X300 Pro likely going to feature a 6510mAh battery while the X300 will come with a 6040mAh battery. There will also be an Action Button this time on both the phones, that has become a standard since the time Apple has launched it with the iPhone 15 series.