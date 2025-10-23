Vivo X300 Series India Launch Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

2025 has been a series of major launches for the company. The X200 FE, the Vivo V50 and V60 series headlined the year 2025, and it will all close with the Vivo X300 series.

Highlights

  • Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India.
  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, had launched the X300 series recently in China.
  • Now, the two phones from the series, the X300 and the X300 Pro are likely going to make it to the Indian market as well.

Follow Us

vivo x300 series india launch soon

Vivo X300 series will launch soon in India. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, had launched the X300 series recently in China. Now, the two phones from the series, the X300 and the X300 Pro are likely going to make it to the Indian market as well. Both phones are likely to launch soon, as they have been spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database. Along with the BIS spotting, the devices were also spotted on the UAE's TDRA certification website. This is a sign that their global launch is super close. The X200 series from the company was launched in December in India. We expect the company to launch the X300 series around the same time in India.




Read More - OnePlus 15 Camera Details Confirmed

2025 has been a series of major launches for the company. The X200 FE, the Vivo V50 and V60 series headlined the year 2025, and it will all close with the Vivo X300 series. The X300 Pro features a 200MP telephoto sensor, and the regular X300 has a 200MP primary sensor. We expect that the devices in India would retail almost every specification that we saw in the China launch. Vivo X300 series will be camera heavy for India as well, and the company is going to also introduce the Origin OS 6, based on Android 16 in India for the first time with this series.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy XR, First Android XR Headset Launched

The Vivo X300 Pro has a larger display of 6.78-inch while the X300 will have a slightly smaller display of 6.31-inch. The phones will feature large batteries, with the X300 Pro likely going to feature a 6510mAh battery while the X300 will come with a 6040mAh battery. There will also be an Action Button this time on both the phones, that has become a standard since the time Apple has launched it with the iPhone 15 series.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shree :

They already done hike before Dec in BSNL way, means silently removing affordable plan, then launching new costlier plan. and…

Jio Confirms No Immediate Tariff Hike in Plans

Aai :

Which operator are you referring to

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

It is literally the second and third line of the article buddy.

BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

Arul J :

The Major point is missing, this plan is only for Senior Citizens.

BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

Kunal :

I don't get jio 5g at my residence in Mumbai , even though being on top floor of the building…

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments