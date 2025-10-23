iphone 16 at rs 57999 on flipkart

Apple's iPhone 16 is now available at just Rs 57,999 on Flipkart. Compared to the price on Amazon, this is the best offer. On Amazon, the price of the iPhone 16 is Rs 66,900. This is a difference of Rs 9,000 between the platforms. The iPhone 16 is going to be one of the most highly demanded devices in India. The device is powered by the A18 chip. It launched in 2024 and is succeeded by the iPhone 17. One key difference to note between the devices is that the iPhone 16 comes with 128GB in the base variant, while the iPhone 17 comes with 256GB. The iPhone 17 currently starts at Rs 82,999 while the iPhone 16 is available for Rs 57,999.









Let's take a look at the complete offers available.

iPhone 16 Price in India

The iPhone 16 is available for a price of Rs 57,999 on Flipkart, Rs 66,900 on Amazon India, and Rs 69,900 on the official website of Apple. On Amazon, you can get up to Rs 4,000 additional discount with bank cards, while on Flipkart, there will be an additional discount of Rs 1,000 with SBI credit card transactions. Further, if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you will get cashback.

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17 follow a similar design language. The iPhone 16 doesn't have a 120Hz refresh rate display unlike what you get on the iPhone 17. The iPhone 16 is available for users across platforms throughout India. There are even great offers if users go for the quick commerce platforms.

iPhone 17 features a fresh chip, but is more expensive than the iPhone 16. But you do get Apple's in-house 5G modem with the iPhone 17 which is not present in the iPhone 16. Apple's iPhone 17 will also pack a larger battery, so the battery life should also be better.