oneplus 15 camera details confirmed

OnePlus 15, the upcoming flagship from OnePlus is all set to launch in China. The company is going to launch the phone on October 27, 2025. The launch date for the global market is not confirmed yet, however, we expect it to take place in January 2026. OnePlus India also recently said that it has an exciting anouncement around OnePlus 15 for the Indian market scheduled for October 29, 2025. It will be interesting to see what that will be. Now, some details around the OnePlus 15 camera have been confirmed. These details were confirmed by Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, on social media platform Weibo. The OnePlus 15 will feature a 50MP triple camera setup at the rear.









What's interesting is that the OnePlus 15's periscope telephoto sensor will offer up to 3.5x optical zoom, equivalent to 85mm shot. OnePlus 13, has up to 3x optical zoom. This makes the OnePlus 15 a slightly more advanced phone in terms of zoom in comparison to the OnePlus 13. We expect the device to continue offering 120x digital zoom. The main camera is said to be able to shoot in 4K 120fps Dolby video.

One of the major changes in the camera system of the OnePlus 15 will be the removal of Hasselblad. OnePlus will be using OPPO's Lumo Condensed Light Imaging System on the OnePlus 15. We don't necessarily find this to be a bad move from the company as OPPO's X series devices have been great at capturing images and colours.

Some other details that are confirmed about the OnePlus 15 include that it will come with a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with support for 165Hz refresh rate.