OnePlus India Teases OnePlus 15, What to Know

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to ship with Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The company has said that there's a special announcement for the Indian market on October 29, but that's definitely not going to be for a launch.

  • OnePlus India has teased the launch of OnePlus 15 in the country.
  • Of course, it is not going to happen any time soon.
  • Users in India still have the flagship OnePlus 13 as their go to flagship device for use.

OnePlus India has teased the launch of OnePlus 15 in the country. Of course, it is not going to happen any time soon. Users in India still have the flagship OnePlus 13 as their go to flagship device for use. OnePlus 15 will launch in China soon, and it will come with several new upgrades over the OnePlus 13. The China launch is confirmed for October 27. What's interesting is that OnePlus India has built a microsite for the OnePlus 15 and said that there's a something special scheduled for October 29, 2025.




OnePlus 15 Launching in India on October 29?

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to ship with Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The company has said that there's a special announcement for the Indian market on October 29, but that's definitely not going to be for a launch. There may be some pre-launch offers that the company may announce during that day.

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with a 7300mAh battery, and be available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options. The phone is going to feature a 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It will support charging up to 120W in wired and 50W in wireless.

OnePlus 15's design has already been confirmed along with the colourways. The company has geared the device to look a lot like the OnePlus 13s in India and the OnePlus 13T in China. OnePlus 15 will likely be the best phone OnePlus has ever made. There will be Android's first "Touch Display Sync" for faster touch response and a new "Glacier" cooling system with aerogel insulation and an ultra-thin vapour chamber for better heat control.

