jiosaavn pro annual plan at offer price

The JioSaavn Pro annual subscription is available for a mere price of just Rs 399. There are over 10 crore tracks available on the music platform and numerous podcasts across genres and languages.

JioSaavn Pro, the premium tier susbcription of JioSaavn has been one of the top choices for Indian consumers for listening to podcasts and music online/offline over the last decade. Now JioSaavn Pro is available in one of the best offers for the consumers. JioSaavn Pro can also be accessed through the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio as well.




Now, the company has announced an offer on the annual subscription of the platform. The JioSaavn Pro annual subscription is available for a mere price of just Rs 399. There are over 10 crore tracks available on the music platform and numerous podcasts across genres and languages. The new pro plan at Rs 399 from the company is an excellent offer for any Indian consumer that wants affordable access to high-quality music online. Platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music cost a lot more.

The company has confirmed that this is a limited time offer and will be valid only for those users who haven't had JioSaavn Pro for 12 months or more. JioSaavn is owned by Reliance Jio. The company was merged with JioMusic back in 2018 and was a competitor for Wynk Music (now shut down) owned by Bharti Airtel.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

