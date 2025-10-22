Vodafone Idea Leans on Indian Companies for Network Tech: Report

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is looking to lean more on Indian companies for network tech. This is a strategic move from the company to reduce network rollout costs. Vi is reportedly looking at companies such as HFCL, Tejas Networks, and HCLTech for reducing costs. This is also a major move with respect to India becoming self-reliant. Whether it is 4G or 5G rollout, the telco is looking for both from the Indian companies.









According to a MoneyControl report, the 4G and 5G equipment from Tejas Networks is already in testing by the company in one of the circles. Whether the telco would place commercial orders for the same or not is something only time will tell. BSNL is already getting its equipment from Tejas Networks; and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is helping with the deployment and maintenance of the networks. The network core has been provided by C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).

A source told the publication, "Vodafone Idea wants to work with more Indian vendors for our requirements wherever possible to cut costs and to have a faster time to market. We are currently trialling Tejas 4G and 5G equipment in one of the circles. We are seeing if it is a mature tech as per our requirements. If they are good, we will be happy to deploy."

What's interesting here is that transmission gear and routers from Tejas to strengthen its backhaul. Now the company is signficantly increasing order volumes. Vi needs to upscale its networks in order to compete with the other operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Another person aware of the matter said, "Not just Tejas, Vi is also exploring commercial tie-ups with other vendors. For instance, HCL has been selected for its SoN technology while HFCL is supplying IP/MPLS routers for the 5G network."