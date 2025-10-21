vodafone idea brings new 180 days plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has brought a new 180 days prepaid plan for the customers. This plan comes with a lot of focus on value propositioning. It is targetted at consumers who primarily want voice calling benefits and service validity. While there's less data bundled with the plan, you can always recharge with data vouchers. The plan costs Rs 1149 to the consumer, and will offer them service validity for half a year. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plan in detail.









Vi Rs 1149 plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 1149 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1800 SMS, and 20GB of data. The data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50 paise per MB. Post the SMS quota, the charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for local STD/SMS. The cost of the plan for using is Rs 6.38 per day. This is pretty affordable, and it is available for consumers across circles.

The Rs 1149 plan looks like the small brother of Rs 2249 plan. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3600 SMS, and 40GB of data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. It is almost the double the price of the Rs 1149 plan and it also offers exactly double the benefits as well. These plans might allow Vi in letting users keep their SIM cards active at a reasonable cost with all the essential benefits. Users always have the option or convenience to recharge with a data voucher in case they exhaust the FUP (fair usage policy) data. The data vouchers today also come with their standalone validity. There are no unlimited data, night time data, or other data offers that are famous for Vi customers bundled with this plan.