Exclusive: Truely CEO on eSIM Adoption, Roaming Solutions, and Global Connectivity

In the rapidly evolving world of mobile connectivity, one company is setting out to change how global travelers stay connected. Truely, an emerging player in the travel eSIM market, is positioning itself not just as another provider in a crowded space, but as a service defined by simplicity, security, and user-first thinking. In an exclusive conversation with TelecomTalk, Truely's CEO shared how the company is shaping its vision, bringing nearly two decades of telecom expertise to the table and offering a clear perspective on what the industry needs next.

Betting on the Next Shift

“What drew me to Truely were the similarities with my past experiences,” the CEO explains. “The eSIM industry is going through a big shift, just like sectors I’ve worked in before. Users now have richer choices, and for me, Truely was an opportunity to build something meaningful with people I trust.”









The comparison makes sense. For most consumers, eSIMs are still relatively new. The idea of not needing a physical SIM card is only just settling in, even though Apple and other manufacturers have already started nudging users toward that reality. “The trajectory is clear,” he adds. “Eventually, most devices won’t even have a SIM slot. The timeline is uncertain, but the change has started.”

Always Back to the User

The CEO keeps returning to one point: the user. “Everything comes back to the user,” he says simply. “We build products for them, which means listening closely. If you understand what they need and build around that, you’re in good shape, no matter what the industry is.”

For Truely, that philosophy is reflected in four focus areas: customer support that never sleeps, a clean and simple app, straightforward pricing, and the part he emphasizes most reliable networks. “You can make the best promises on the app, but if the network doesn’t hold up, nothing else matters,” he says.

Roaming: The Old Pain Point

The mission starts with one of travel’s oldest frustrations: roaming. “It’s expensive, and it’s a headache,” the CEO admits. “That’s the reason the eSIM industry even exists. Our job is to fix the cost and make the experience simple, whether you’re traveling for work or for leisure.”

Still, adoption is uneven. Some regions, especially in Southeast Asia, already offer strong roaming options through local operators. Others lag behind because of regulations or lack of awareness. “The biggest challenge isn’t technology. It’s education,” he stresses.

Building Trust Through Security

Trust is another cornerstone. “Security matters here just as much as it does anywhere else,” the CEO says. Truely invests in educating users on fraud prevention and helping them navigate the basics — including what to do if they lose a device. “With Truely, your account is tied to the app, not just the phone. Even if you lose the device, you can get back in. With a physical SIM, you’d still need to call your carrier and wait for a replacement.”

The company has also designed flexibility into its product. The “Pause and Resume” option, for instance, lets users stop a plan when they’re not traveling and restart it later. And of course, support is available 24/7.

Looking Beyond Connectivity

Truely isn’t stopping at eSIMs. It’s exploring add-ons like VPN services and already uses AI to speed up customer support responses behind the scenes. “We’re careful about where we apply it,” the CEO explains. “The focus is always on real impact for users.”

Asked about India, one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets, he is optimistic. “It’s still early — in India and globally. But adoption is picking up, regulators will follow, and we’d be glad to make travel easier for Indian users.”

Unlike the resistance telcos showed during the shift from SMS to apps like WhatsApp, the CEO believes today’s operators are more willing to collaborate. “This time, they’re leaning in. That will only speed things up.”

For Truely, the philosophy remains steady: keep things simple, keep them secure, and make them work anywhere in the world. For travelers tired of roaming headaches, that may be the kind of promise worth testing on the next trip.