Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could be Powered by Exynos 2600 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S26, the upcoming smartphone series from Samsung, is likely going to be powered by the new generation Exynos 2600 SoC. The mass production of the chip has already started. This will be an advanced 2nm chip, and is likely to power all the devices in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. Samsung won't just reserve it for the regular and the Plus model, but also for the Ultra model, multiple reports from South Korean media suggests.









Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in January 2026. This will be the most powerful phone series from the company ever, and thus, the decision to go with the Exynos 2600 SoC seems interesting. Especially when Qualcomm is releasing newer, more powerful and more efficient platforms for smartphones and tablets. Samsung's Exynos chips haven't been successful at all in the past. The S26 Ultra will be an important series for the company to maintain its leadership in the ultra-premium segment of devices.

Every company eventually wants to use its own hardware as much as possible. The Galaxy S26 series is going to be launched for the global markets as well as the South Korean market at the same time.