vodafone idea revamps rs 429 plan benefits

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has revamped the benefits of the Rs 429 plan. The telco has reduced the validity, but increased the data benefit. This change is visible in the Rajasthan circle. The plan has been one of the go to options for consumers who want service validity for medium-term at a reasonable cost. There's complimentary data bundled with the plan, but it is just enough for the user to do basic browsing or else it will get exhausted super fast. Let's take a look at the new and the old benefits of the plan. Note that in other circles such as Himachal Pradesh, the plan is still offering the older benefits.









Vodafone Idea Rs 429 Plan (New vs Old Benefits)

Vodafone Idea bundled its Rs 429 plan with 3GB of data, unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS in total, and 84 days of service validity. This meant a daily average cost of Rs 5.11 for the users. But now the benefits have slightly changed in Rajasthan circle.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 429 plan in the Rajasthan circle now has a service validity of 65 days. The validity has been reduced signficantly. However, the data benefit has been increased from 3GB to 5GB now. The SMS benefit remains 600 in total and then there's also unlimited voice calling bundled. So the daily cost of the plan now becomes Rs 6.6. This is still cheap, and the extra data will only benefit the consumers. Whether the new benefits will come in other circles or not is something we will have to wait and see. The telco has been working on its 4G networks as well to improve the customer experience.

The company is also offering 5G with many plans that cost Rs 299 or more.