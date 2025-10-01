BSNL to Offer PAN-India eSIM Service with Tata Communications

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has partnered with Tata Communications to offer eSIM services PAN-India. The eSIM service by the company was soft launched in Tamil Nadu recently. This newly launched eSIM service will help millions of subscribers in the country.









Tata Communications said that it is powering BSNL's eSIM service through its state-of-the-art, GSMA accredited eSIM subscription management platform - Tata Communications MOVE. BSNL will be using this platform to offer eSIM service to the customers throughout India. Until now, only the private telcos were offering eSIM services to their customers. But now, even BSNL will be able to do so.

BSNL's eSIM will work for 2G, 3G and 4G network users. Many devices that have a single physical SIM slot and the other one as an eSIM will now be able to use this BSNL eSIM, making it easier to connect with their loved ones.

A Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL said, "The launch of Pan-India eSIM service represents a strategic advancement in our national telecom capabilities. With Tata Communications’ strong connectivity experience and forward-looking innovation, we are enhancing the flexibility, security, and efficiency of mobile services for citizens across India. It aligns with our commitment to fostering digital independence and ensuring robust infrastructure for the future."

BSNL is offering PAN-India eSIM service to the customers, which is a major development. The state-run telco is upgrading its services fast to compete with the private telcos. Whether it is in the fixed-line or wireless segment, or even the satellite, BSNL is trying to compete everywhere, which is a great thing for India and the consumers. The government is also pushing the telco to test and launch 5G as soon as possible. This is expected to be done by the year end in Mumbai and Delhi.