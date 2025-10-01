Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with 1.5GB Daily Data Listed

Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans with which it offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. While it used to be a lot more options until a while back, there are now five plans. Almost all of these plans offer medium-term validity. Airtel wants users to pay up more for the 1.5GB daily data plans, and thus that is why this is how the plans are.









The five plans of Airtel that offer 1.5GB of daily data in 2025 are Rs 579, Rs 619, Rs 799, Rs 859, and Rs 929. Here are the plans and their benefits for the customers.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Bharti Airtel 579 Plan - Airtel offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimted calls, 56 days of service validity, and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The users will get Perplexity Pro AI as an add on benefit with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 619 Plan - Airtel offers Rs 619 plan with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and Perplexity Pro AI for one year with this plan. The service validity of this plan is 60 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 799 Plan - Airtel's Rs 799 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and Perplexity Pro AI for 1 year. The service validity of this plan is 77 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 859 Plan - The Rs 859 plan from Airtel comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's Perplexity Pro AI for one year along with RewardsMini subscription bundled with this plan. The Rs 859 plan comes with 84 days of service validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 929 Plan - Airtel's Rs 929 plan offers 90 days of service validity to the users. Along with this, users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, and Perplexity Pro AI to the users.

All of these plans are available for customers throughout India.