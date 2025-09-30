Vivo V60e Teased on Flipkart in India: Details Here

Vivo V60e, a new V60 series smartphone is going to launch soon in India. This will be a semi-premium device available in the price range of Rs 35000-40000. The design is going to be almost the same as the Vivo V60 which launched in India a while back. It will be the first smartphone in India which will have a 200MP main sensor at the rear in this price range. There will also be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone will pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging.









For the front camera, there's going to be a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls that includes auto focus. This will again be a camera focused phone and it is expected to launch in the near future. The phone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. It will feature NFC support, come with IP68 and IP69 rating, and will also feature Android 15 OS based on FunTouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box.

The phone is expected to come in two colours - Noble Gold and Elite Purple. There will be multiple variants of the phone, and the base one is expected to start with Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Then there will be two more variants - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB expected to be priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999.