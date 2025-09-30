TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Spectrum Auction for IMT Bands



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, released a consultation paper on the auction of radio frequency spectrum in bands earmarked for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). The move follows a reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated May 15, 2025, under clause 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997, seeking fresh recommendations on several spectrum bands.

600 MHz Band

In its reference, DoT noted that while auctions were conducted in June 2024 for spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, certain critical bands were not put up for sale. The 600 MHz band, for instance, was withheld due to limited global adoption and an underdeveloped equipment ecosystem. The DoT has now sought TRAI's fresh recommendations on this band.

"In the ITU Radio Regulations also, this band [600 MHz band] has not been identified at the regional or global level for IMT. Therefore, DoT has decided to seek fresh recommendations of TRAI before putting this band for auction," the Ministry of Communications said.

6 GHz Band

On the 6 GHz spectrum (6425–7125 MHz), the DoT highlighted that of the total 700 MHz spectrum, only 400 MHz is currently available in fragmented blocks—300 MHz in the 6425–6725 MHz range and 100 MHz in the 7025–7125 MHz range. The remaining 300 MHz, falling between 6725–7025 MHz, will only be vacated by December 2030. TRAI has been asked to examine the timing and modalities of auctioning this band, given the limited ecosystem readiness.

"In view of this, appropriate time for the auction of 6 GHz is required to be explored considering the less developed ecosystem and availability of only 400 MHz spectrum in a fragmented manner," the Ministry said.

Re-farming of Spectrum

In addition, 687 MHz of spectrum is to be re-farmed for IMT services.

Through a letter dated August 14, 2025, the DoT has also sought TRAI's recommendations on devising a suitable band plan for 67 MHz of spectrum between 1427–1518 MHz, while ensuring that a continuous 24 MHz block is reserved for government use.

TRAI will provide recommendations on reserve prices, band plans, block sizes, quantum of spectrum, and associated conditions for auctions across the identified bands. It has also been asked to explore regulatory and technical requirements in line with the National Frequency Allocation Plan and ITU Radio Regulations.

PMRTS Spectrum Allocation

Separately, TRAI today issued its response to the back-reference received from the DoT, Ministry of Communications, regarding its earlier recommendations dated July 20, 2018, on the "Method of Allocation of Spectrum for PMRTS, including auction as a transparent mechanism."