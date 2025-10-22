Jio Confirms No Immediate Tariff Hike in Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has said that it has no immediate plans for tariff hike.
  • Jio and Airtel recently removed their 1GB daily data plans.
  • The growth of the ARPU will come as users consume more. Jio has especially reduced the annual plan offerings as it affected its ARPU majorly.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has said that it has no immediate plans for tariff hike. The private telcos including Jio and Airtel recently removed their 1GB daily data plans from the offerings to nudge consumers to pay more for keeping their SIMs active. Reliance Jio's head of Strategy, Anshuman Thakur, said, "we are nudging consumers to consume more and happily pay more, but no immediate plans for the tariff (hike)." This was said by the executive during the company's Q2 FY26 earnings call with the analysts.




Reliance Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU), which seemed to be stuck, has moved healthily after the tariff hike of 2024. At the end of Q2 FY26, Jio reported its ARPU at Rs 211.4, which moved up from Rs 208.8 QoQ. The growth of the ARPU will come as users consume more. Jio has especially reduced the annual plan offerings as it affected its ARPU majorly. Now, most consumers of Jio are on short-term to medium-term validity plans. These plans are ultimately helping the telco in boosting its ARPU.

"If Reliance were not to increase tariffs in the next few months, its (year-on-year) ARPU growth for the March quarter would likely be 4% (at say Rs 214/subscriber)," said a report from JP Morgan.

"Investors continue to expect Jio to raise telecom tariffs ahead of the  proposed IPO of Reliance Jio (likely by June 2026)," the report added. Jio's subscriber base is the largest in the country, and has crossed the 500 million milestone. In the Q2 FY26, Jio added a total of 8.3 milliion mobile subscribers and the overall base stood at 506.4 million at the quarter end. Further, what's good for Jio is that its 5G subscriber base has gone up from 213 in the previous quarter to 234 million at the end Q2 FY26. 5G now accounts for 50% of the telco's total wireless tariff.

Expert Opinion

