OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch in India, Check Confirmed Specifications

OPPO Find X9 will come with a slightly smaller screen of 6.59-inch screen, while the X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch screen. Both will have an immersive display. The X9 series will feature Hasselblad Master camera system.

  • OPPO Find X9 series is all set to launch in India.
  • The company has already launched X9 series in China.
  • Much recently, OPPO launched the ColorOS 16.

OPPO Find X9 series is all set to launch in India. The company has already launched X9 series in China. There are two phones in the series - Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Much recently, OPPO launched the ColorOS 16. According to leaks online, the expected date for the launch in India is November 18, 2025. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet by the company. OPPO did confirm specifications of the phone that will come in the Indian units as well. This will give users a good idea about the phone and what they can expect from it. Let's take a look at the specifications.




OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications (Confirmed for India)

OPPO Find X9 will come with a slightly smaller screen of 6.59-inch screen, while the X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch screen. Both will have an immersive display. The X9 series will feature Hasselblad Master camera system, powered by LUMO Image Engine (OPPO's in-house computational photography system), and what's interesting is that OPPO Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto sensor. A 200MP telephoto sensor is also available on the Vivo X300 Pro, which is going to compete with the Find X9 Pro in the camera system.

Both the phones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The Find X9 packs a 7025mAh battery while the Find X9 Pro packs a 7500mAh battery. Both will run on ColorOS 16 out of the box.

OPPO Find X9 series will look to set new benchmarks in the camera segment for smartphones. The phones are now launched for the China market, and will soon come to India. We all are eager to see what the Chinese units are producing in the camera department for users. Stay tuned for more updates in the future.

