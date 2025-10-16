MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

MacBook Pro 14-inch is available in Space Black and Silver colours. There's support for Apple Intelligence, a 14-2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with support for 3024 x 1964 pixels resolution at 254 pixels each.

Highlights

  • MacBook Pro has been refreshed in India with the new M5 chip.
  • The M5 chip was launched recently, and if you want a detailed article on it, refer to the link below.
  • The MacBook Pro 14-inch has been a popular size for the MacBook Pro models, as it gives power with convenience of size to the users.

macbook pro 14 inch with m5 launched

MacBook Pro has been refreshed in India with the new M5 chip. The M5 chip was launched recently, and if you want a detailed article on it, refer to the link below. The MacBook Pro 14-inch has been a popular size for the MacBook Pro models, as it gives power with convenience of size to the users. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is now avaialble with the newly announced M5 chip. While many technical specifications of the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 is the same as what you get with the M4 powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, there's a noticeable difference in performance. At least that is what Apple tells us through its testing.




Let's take a look at the price first and then talk about the specifications.

Read More - iPad Pro with M5 Launched in India: Price and Specs

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 Price in India

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 will be available in three memory configurations in India:

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage = Rs 1,69,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage = Rs 1,89,900
  • 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage = Rs 2,09,900

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is now available for the users to order. It can be ordered through the official online store of Apple as well as the official retail stores of Apple present in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Read More - Apple Announces M5 Chip: Here’s Everything

MacBook Pro 14-inch M5 Specifications in India

MacBook Pro 14-inch is available in Space Black and Silver colours. There's support for Apple Intelligence, a 14-2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with support for 3024 x 1964 pixels resolution at 254 pixels each. There's a MagSafe 3 port on the laptop, three Thunderbolt 4 (USB - Type C) ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB 4 port.

There's also an SDXC card slot and an HDMI port. The M5 can support up to two external displays with up to 6k resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt or one external display with up to 6k resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 comes with a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Ambient Light sensor, and a Force Touch Trackpad. For seflies and video calling, there's a 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording, and an advanced image signal processor with computational video. There's a high-fidelty six-speaker sound system with force cancelling woofers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

