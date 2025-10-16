iPad Pro with M5 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Apple's iPad Pro has now been refreshed with the new M5 chipset for the users. The iPad Pro M5 is an AI (artificial intelligence) powerhouse. This is because of the chipset. The M5 has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Each of the GPU cores has an individual Neural Accelerator. Due to this, the M5 chip delivers 4x better AI based peak GPU compute than compared to M4.









The iPad Pro with M5 has been desgined for AI and can handle tasks such as on-device diffusion-based image generation in apps such as Draw Things. AI Video Masking will also be possible with apps such as the DaVinci Resolve on the iPad Pro M5. AI Image generation, video edition, and more tasks will be better than what was the experience of the users with the M4. Note that M4 is not a bad chip, and the iPad Pro M4 can also get most of the jobs done easily, but the M5 is just better.

What's more? It has launched in India and can be ordered now. Let's take a look at the price.

Apple iPad Pro M5 Price in India

The iPad Pro M5 will be available in two sizes:

11-inch = Rs 99,900

13-inch = Rs 1,29,900

These are the starting prices and the iPad Pro M5 will be available in two colours - Space Black and Silver.

What's interesting is that Apple's offering the new iPad Pro M5 with up to 2TB storage option. There's also a variant with the Nano-Texture Glass.

Apple iPad Pro M5 Specifications in India

Apple has introduced the C1X, an Apple built 5G modem on the iPad Pro M5. The Cupertino tech giant said this will result in up to 30 percent less energy usage than iPad Pro with M4 for cellular data performance and active cellular use for calling and texting. iPad Pro also comes with N1, a new Apple designed wireless networking chip which enables Wi-Fi 7, Thread, and Bluetooth 6.

When connected to the 5 GHz networks, the N1 brings better performance and improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

The iPad Pro comes with an Ultra Retina XDR display, with OLED technology, and supports ProMotion and True Tone. It also supports 1000nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600nits of peak brightness for HDR.

The iPad Pro M5 runs on iPadOS 26 out of the box, which brings the new Liquid Glass UI (user interface).