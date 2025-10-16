Apple Announces M5 Chip: Here’s Everything

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple has only announced the M5 chip. There's still going to be some time before the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would come to the market. The M5 chip is currently available with a 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro.

Highlights

  • Apple's announced a new silicon chip - M5.
  • It just feels like yesterday when the M1 was announced in 2020.
  • Now, the fifth generation of the M series chip has been launched.

Follow Us

apple announces m5 chip here everything

Apple's announced a new silicon chip - M5. It just feels like yesterday when the M1 was announced in 2020. Now, the fifth generation of the M series chip has been launched. The M5 from Apple is built on the third-generation 3nm process, with a next-gen 10 core CPU and a 10 core GPU architecture. What's new this time with the GPU is that it comes with Neural Accelerator in each of the cores, so that GPU-based AI workloads can run even more smoothly and powerfully.




Read More - OPPO ColorOS 16 Launched Officially

For now, Apple has only announced the M5 chip. There's still going to be some time before the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would come to the market. The M5 chip is currently available with a 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro.

What's So Interesting about M5?

Apple said that the M5 chip has the world's fastest performance core. There are six cores for efficiency and four cores for performance. This would allow the devices to not only deliver more power, but also at the cost of less energy. It basically means a good battery life. If we are to compare the M5 with the M4, then the M5 can deliver a 15% faster multi-threaded performance over M4. The 16-core Neural Engine has been also improved to handle AI (Artificial Intelligence) workloads better.

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Soon in India: Report

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said, "With the introduction of Neural Accelerators in the GPU, M5 delivers a huge boost to AI workloads. Combined with a big increase in graphics performance, the world’s fastest CPU core, a faster Neural Engine, and even higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 brings far more performance and capabilities to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro."

Just in terms of GPU and AI handling, Apple has said that the GPU, now with each of the cores having a Neural Accelerator will be able to deliver up to 4x peak GPU compute compared to the M4. These are major gains. AI driven workflows will just get better and better with the new generation chipsets from the companies, and the M5 is just an example of that.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shiv :

For wifi jio 195 data plan is good

BSNL at Rs 1: How the State-run Operator is Selling…

Mahmood Junaid :

Wont you move to other places daily? BSNL is not reliable at many places. Even UPI payments fail mostly… Why…

BSNL at Rs 1: How the State-run Operator is Selling…

Sudhakar35gm :

Time to give vi to Aircel owner CHINAKANNAN SIVASANKARAN. Will be a good chance to bring back Aircel virtually.

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

Sudhakar35gm :

Vi 4G coverage = bsnl 3G coverage (worst). But good plans. No use of plans without network. The above operators…

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

Sudhakar35gm :

The govt can wait till vi shutdown, Then sell its assets to other party or give it as free to…

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments