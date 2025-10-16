Apple Announces M5 Chip: Here’s Everything

Apple's announced a new silicon chip - M5. It just feels like yesterday when the M1 was announced in 2020. Now, the fifth generation of the M series chip has been launched. The M5 from Apple is built on the third-generation 3nm process, with a next-gen 10 core CPU and a 10 core GPU architecture. What's new this time with the GPU is that it comes with Neural Accelerator in each of the cores, so that GPU-based AI workloads can run even more smoothly and powerfully.









Read More - OPPO ColorOS 16 Launched Officially

For now, Apple has only announced the M5 chip. There's still going to be some time before the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would come to the market. The M5 chip is currently available with a 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro.

What's So Interesting about M5?

Apple said that the M5 chip has the world's fastest performance core. There are six cores for efficiency and four cores for performance. This would allow the devices to not only deliver more power, but also at the cost of less energy. It basically means a good battery life. If we are to compare the M5 with the M4, then the M5 can deliver a 15% faster multi-threaded performance over M4. The 16-core Neural Engine has been also improved to handle AI (Artificial Intelligence) workloads better.

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Soon in India: Report

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said, "With the introduction of Neural Accelerators in the GPU, M5 delivers a huge boost to AI workloads. Combined with a big increase in graphics performance, the world’s fastest CPU core, a faster Neural Engine, and even higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 brings far more performance and capabilities to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro."

Just in terms of GPU and AI handling, Apple has said that the GPU, now with each of the cores having a Neural Accelerator will be able to deliver up to 4x peak GPU compute compared to the M4. These are major gains. AI driven workflows will just get better and better with the new generation chipsets from the companies, and the M5 is just an example of that.