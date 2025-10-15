OPPO ColorOS 16 Launched Officially

In India, OnePlus devices will get Android 16 in the form of OxygenOS 16. For OPPO devices, there will be ColorOS 16 only. The Indian and the global market launch will happen at a later stage.

  • OPPO has launched its latest operating system for the China market.
  • The ColorOS 16 is what we are talking about here.
  • OPPO announced the ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 on Wednesday.

OPPO has launched its latest operating system for the China market. The ColorOS 16 is what we are talking about here. OPPO announced the ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 on Wednesday. The new custom skin comes with a better and smooth experience, extended customisations, and a better AI (artificial intelligence) system for the devices. OPPO will release this update for many devices starting October 2025. Devices such as the OPPO Find X8 series and OPPO Find N5 series will get this update. OPPO will also push this update on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13T in China. For the unaware, OnePlus 13T was launched in China and it was rebranded as OnePlus 13s in India.




In India, OnePlus devices will get Android 16 in the form of OxygenOS 16. For OPPO devices, there will be ColorOS 16 only. The Indian and the global market launch will happen at a later stage. The ColorOS 16 will come with a new Light Field Design language, and that will come with a new translucent UI texture and elements. You might know that this is called Liquid Glass on the Apple ecosystem. There's an improved Trinity Engine which can efficiently manage system resources.

There are plenty of new things on the OS. We will cover them in more detail upon personal experience in the future.

