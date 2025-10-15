Reliance Launches GET 2026 to Recruit India’s Top Young Engineers

Reliance Industries has opened applications for its Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026. Final-year B.E./B.Tech students in core engineering streams can apply before 15 October 2025 for a chance to join one of India’s most prestigious career programs.

Highlights

  • Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) opens applications for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026.
  • Program targets B.E./B.Tech students graduating in 2026.
  • One-year structured journey with training, mentorship, and live projects.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has opened applications for its Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026, a flagship initiative that has quickly turned into one of the most coveted opportunities for fresh engineering talent. After the overwhelming response to its first two editions in 2024 and 2025, the company is once again inviting students graduating in 2026 to apply.

A Gateway to Reliance

The GET program is Reliance’s way of building a future-ready engineering workforce. Those who make it through the selection process begin a one-year journey that mixes training sessions, mentorship, and real-world assignments inside the company’s energy and materials businesses.




At the end of the program, the trainees move into full-time technical roles, often taking on responsibilities that place them at the core of Reliance’s massive operations. For many, it becomes the launchpad for a long-term career inside India’s most influential private enterprise.

What sets GET apart is its scale and accessibility. Since the program’s launch, Reliance has consistently hired close to 1,000 engineers each year. More importantly, it has ensured that the opportunity is not confined to elite campuses alone. By using digital platforms, the program has reached students across the country, including those in smaller cities and towns.

Who Can Apply

Applications are open to B.E./B.Tech students in their final year, graduating in 2026. Reliance is seeking candidates from core disciplines such as:

  • Chemical
  • Mechanical
  • Electrical
  • Instrumentation
  • Metallurgy
  • Civil
  • Fire Engineering

Applicants are expected to meet academic requirements and should have no active backlogs at the time of application.

The Application Window

The process is already underway, with the last date to apply set for 15 October 2025, 11:59 PM IST. Students can apply via the Reliance GET 2026 page on Unstop or through the QR code shared by the company.

The selection journey will involve online assessments, interviews, and technical evaluations. Reliance has underlined that the process will be transparent and focused on merit.

Why It Matters

For fresh graduates, this program is more than just a first job. It’s a chance to work on projects that define India’s industrial landscape from energy to advanced materials to clean technology. Reliance positions GETs as future leaders, not just entry-level hires, with defined career paths and meaningful roles.

By investing heavily in such programs, Reliance is signaling its intent to create a strong base of technical talent that can power not just the company’s growth but also India’s ambitions in energy and manufacturing.

The Road Ahead

With the deadline just weeks away, the call is clear. For thousands of engineering students, Reliance’s GET 2026 could be the first step into a career that grows with the company’s vast ambitions — and with India’s progress.

