oneplus oxygenos 16 everything that oneplus said

OnePlus has announced the next generation software for its phones - OxygenOS 16 on Thursday. The OxygenOS 15, which is already smooth and quite great, is enhanced further with the OxygenOS 16. The OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16. It is confirmed to be first available on the OnePlus 15, the next flagship phone from OnePlus expected to launch soon in China. However, in a short period, we expect the software to be rolled out on the OnePlus 13 and the other phones from the company.









OnePlus OxygenOS 16: What are the Highlights

OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 will feature the following highlights:

Plus Mind - The OnePlus Plus Mind is an AI (artificial intelligence) powered tool that will remember the contents on your screen when you instruct it to. Later on, you can ask the OnePlus Plus Mind about information that was on the screen. This way, all your important moments, and information, will always stay close and accessible to you.

Google Gemini - Google Gemini can now connected with the Mind Space in OxygenOS 16 to pull information and help users take action based on their own data.

AI Suite - The AI Suite has been a part of the OxygenOS for a long time now. This includes tools such as AI Scan, AI Writer, AI Portrait Glow, AI Perfect Shot, and AI PlayLab. All these tools are meant to enhance productivity for the users.

Better Customisaton - OnePlus has introduced Flux Theme 2.0, Fluid Cloud, and refined optical feedback in native apps to offer extensive personalisation.

More Secure - OnePlus has made the experience for the users more secure with the OxygenOS 16 which now includes Private Computing Cloud, Android's first full chain security solution.

Better Optimisation for Tablets - OnePlus has said that the OxygenOS 16 has been optimised further for the tablets. This will offer users a revamped home screen and enhanced multi-tasking with Open Canvas and deeper integration with Windows PCs.

The Open Beta program for OxygenOS 16 will begin on October 17, 2025, and OnePlus 15 will be the first device to ship with it out of the box.