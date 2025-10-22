Samsung Galaxy XR, First Android XR Headset Launched

Since it is Android, users are allowed to download their favourite apps from the Google Play Store. The Galaxy XR will create a virtual environment for the users and allow them to naturally navigate through the interface from their hands, voice and eyes.

Taking the technology domain to the next level and making the digital world as immersive as possible, Samsung has announced the Galaxy XR. This is a new XR headset from the company, and the first one to feature Android XR. Google has confirmed the same. Android XR is Google's new operating system meant for next-generation glasses and headsets. As expected, the Android XR integrates Google's Gemini and allows users to access the AI agent in new ways. If you want to try out the Android XR OS (operating system), then Samsung's Galaxy XR should be the go to product for now.




Since it is Android, users are allowed to download their favourite apps from the Google Play Store. The Galaxy XR will create a virtual environment for the users and allow them to naturally navigate through the interface from their hands, voice and eyes. Many major apps such as HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock and more will be available for users to download and consume entertaining content from. Further, Google apps such as Google Photos, Google Maps, YouTube, Google TV, Chrome, and Meet will also be available for the users.

Immersive games will be accessible by the users, from studios such as Mirrorscape, Owlchemy Labs, and Resolution Games. Users will get over 50 new experiences made for XR from Adobe, Calm, Fox Sports, MLB and more. Gemini Live will be available for users which will help them understand what they are doing, and seeing.

This product won't just allow users to get entertained, but also enable them to become super productive. Users will be able to make their own virtual workspace with multiple windows open at the same time. Samsung Galaxy XR is currenly available in select markets (only US and Korea for now) and will start at $1799 or $149 per month.

