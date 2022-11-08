Hot On OTT: Top TV Shows and Movies to Watch this Week

Here is a list of intriguing movies you may watch this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and other streaming services. This week marks the start of the fourth successful season of Manifest. This season focuses on dealing with Eden's captivity and Grace's passing, both of which will lessen the protagonists' emotional motivation in the next fourth season. Holly Taylor, Athena Karkanis, Christopher Piccione, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili play the main characters in the first episode of the fourth season.

Highlights

  • Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, the crowning achievement of Ayan Mukerji, is finally available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar following a spectacular run in theatres.
  • After a tremendous run in theatres, Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
  • An unfortunate pickpocket and a persistent thief who is getting closer to falling in love with each theft they commit are the subjects of the Tamil television program Kaiyum Kalavum.

Family dramas, mythological fantasy, rom-com, and thrillers are just a few of the online series and films that will be available to stream this week on different digital platforms. This weekend, you may enjoy the following selection of intriguing movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services:

1. Brahmastra

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, the crowning achievement of Ayan Mukerji, is finally available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar following a spectacular run in theatres.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the major characters in the star-studded film, and Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy play important supporting roles.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Ponniyin Selvan I

After a tremendous run in theatres, Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's book of the same name, which takes place in Thanjavur in the tenth century. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, and Prakash Raj.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. The Ghost

The Ghost, a Telugu action thriller by Nagarjuna, tells the tale of an ex-Interpol agent who vanishes in the line of duty only to reappear years later to save his family. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar, and Bilal Hossein are all featured in significant parts of the movie.

Where To Watch: Netflix

4. Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes, a recently graduated investigator-for-hire, goes on her first formal case as a detective in the narrative. To solve the mystery of a missing girl, however, she will need assistance from friends—as well as brother Sherlock.

Where To Watch: Netflix

5. Manifest 4 Part one

This week marks the start of the fourth successful season of Manifest. This season focuses on dealing with Eden's captivity and Grace's passing, both of which will lessen the protagonists' emotional motivation in the next fourth season. Holly Taylor, Athena Karkanis, Christopher Piccione, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili play the main characters in the first episode of the fourth season.

Where To Watch: Netflix

6. My Policeman

The film, which is set in 1950s Britain, tells the heartfelt narrative of three people: a police officer, an elementary school teacher, and a museum curator. Love, lies, and regrets all come in handy as these three set out on an adventure that will change their lives.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

7. Kaiyum Kalavum

An unfortunate pickpocket and a persistent thief who is getting closer to falling in love with each theft they commit are the subjects of the Tamil television program Kaiyum Kalavum. Ramya Nambeesan, Senthil, Madonna Sebastian, Sanchana Natarajan, and Karu Palaniyappan play crucial roles in the program.

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

