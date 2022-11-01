Airtel Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Airtel offers a variety of plans in various pricing ranges that include a free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. These prepaid recharge plans cost Rs 181, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 839, Rs 2,999, and Rs 3,359. Here is everything you need to know about the new plans, their benefits, and other information.

Airtel Rs 181 Prepaid Plan

This package includes a free three-month mobile subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT service. The package delivers 1GB of mobile data each day and is valid for 30 days. With the package, a Disney+ Hotstar membership worth Rs 149 is free. Also, it provides access to live sporting events, unique Hotstar promotions, and more.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days. Three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is available with this plan. Unlimited calling data and 2.5GB of daily internet access are additional bonuses. It also provides free access to Wynk Music and Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

The customers of the Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The package has a 28-day validity and provides 2GB of mobile data per day in addition to unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Rs 599 Plan

A free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is included with the Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan. The package gives 3GB of internet data each day and has a 28-day validity period. Additionally, the package includes limitless local, STD, and roaming calls for users with 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan

The duration of the Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan is 84 days. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is free for three months with the prepaid recharge plan. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB of mobile data per day with 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Rs 2,999 Plan

The Airtel Rs 2,999 prepaid package has a 265-days validity and includes a free, one-year subscription to Disney+ on Hotstar Mobile. The plan includes unlimited voice calls as well as 2GB of mobile data per day with 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Rs 3,359 Plan

The Airtel Rs 3,359 prepaid plan offers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for a full year and has a 365-day validity period. The prepaid package includes 2.5GB of daily mobile data usage and unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS/day.