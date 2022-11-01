Self-Chat Feature in WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need to Know



WhatsApp is currently working on several updates and new features to improve user interface and privacy. These new features include "profile pictures in group chats", "written media transfers" and built-in obfuscation tools. While the exact timing of the rollout of these features is unclear, WhatsApp has started testing the new 'message yourself' feature for Android and iOS users. This feature is available for select beta testers on Android and iOS and will soon be rolled out to everyone via other updates.

According to the report by WaBetaInfo, "If you send a message to the chat with your phone number, it will always be synced with your other linked devices since it is no longer an unsupported feature when using multi-device". In particular, some beta testers will use different captions to highlight the ability to chat with themselves. The feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming days. WhatsApp will then update the "view your phone number in contact list" feature in a future app update.

It is still possible to send messages to your mobile number, but there is no dedicated chat window in your contact list. Users can even create a group with just one participant to take notes or send media files. But with the new update, when you open a WhatsApp chat with your number, the app will highlight your personal chat box by adding "Message to yourself" as the chat address. Also your phone number will also be displayed in your WhatsApp contact list for easy access.

At the same time, WhatsApp has also started beta testing its media transfer capabilities with subtitles. The new update allows users to upload photos, videos, GIFs and documents with captions. So far, we've only been able to redirect the media and have had to rewrite the attached text. But this drawback will be removed soon. The feature is currently available to WhatsApp beta testers for Android users.