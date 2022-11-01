COAI Wants Level Playing Field for Telcos and OTT Players

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The telecom operators have to pay a licensing fee, heed the licensing norms and are under strict regulation from the government. While at the same time, the OTT communication players, on the back of the internet that telcos provide, are offering the same services as the telecom operators but are free of any sort of regulations or licensing norms.

Highlights

  • Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is pushing for a level playing field between telecom operators and the over-the-top (OTT) players.
  • In the telecom draft bill 2022, the govt had proposed bringing the OTT communication players under regulation.
  • The government has already had discussions with the OTT players.

Follow Us

COAI

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is pushing for a level playing field between telecom operators and the over-the-top (OTT) players. In the telecom draft bill 2022, the govt had proposed bringing the OTT communication players under regulation. The move was pegged to push user security as a priority. COAI, the industry body which represents the private telecom operators in the country, doesn't like the fact that there's not a level playing field for the telcos and OTT communication players.

The telecom operators have to pay a licensing fee, heed the licensing norms and are under strict regulation from the government. While at the same time, the OTT communication players, on the back of the internet that telcos provide, are offering the same services as the telecom operators but are free of any sort of regulations or licensing norms.

On October 26, 2022, COAI tweeted, "Commenting on #OTTs allocation under the ambit of new #TelecomBill, #COAI upholds 'Same Services, Same Rules' principle for fair, healthy competition & level playing field, urging #OTTs to invest & contribute towards the development of robust #digital #networks in India."

According to some reports online, the government has already had discussions with the OTT players and is willing to not bring regulations over them as long as they ensure that the user safety on their platform is top-notch.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments