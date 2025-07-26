Who-Fi is a New AI Powered Wi-Fi Tech to Track Individuals

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

With Who-Fi, the word privacy would certainly mean a little less. As per the research paper, this Wi-Fi tech would work on the 2.4 GHz spectrum band.

Highlights

  • The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation has posed many important and concerning questions of customers.
  • A new technology called Wh0-Fi, powered by AI and Wi-Fi is now being talked about online.
  • Note that this is just an expirmental technology and isn't tested in the real world yet.

who fi is a new ai powered

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation has posed many important and concerning questions of customers. A new technology called Wh0-Fi, powered by AI and Wi-Fi is now being talked about online. Note that this is just an expirmental technology and isn't tested in the real world yet. However, there are research papers on the proof of concept of this tech which suggests many things. In very simple words, this tech can be used to convert a regular Wi-Fi network into a high-end surveillance tech. What's interesting is that no additional sensors will be required.




With Who-Fi, the word privacy would certainly mean a little less. As per the research paper, this Wi-Fi tech would work on the 2.4 GHz spectrum band. This is a Wi-Fi band that's used commonly everywhere. Using the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi signals, people can be easily tracked with this tech. Their movements, despite them being behind a wall, changing clothes, or doing anything else, would be easily and accurately trackable.

Here's how it will work. The Wh0-Fi system will use the Wi-Fi signal and a transformer based neural network (also known as a large language model). This particular LLM understands something called "Channel State Information." The Wi-Fi signals in a room tend to bounce around a room and then reflect from a user's body. When the human is near the Wi-Fi signal, a distortion is created in the signal resulting in a unique pattern. Every human here would have a unique pattern that can be linked to them.

It is just like a biometric of fingerprint, every human has a different print. Just like that, every human would have a unique pattern which the LLM would be able to understand and recognise. This will help the tech in understand what the user is doing without any camera or any additional sensor. A single-antenna transmitter and a three-antenna receiver would be able to do the job for the tech.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

