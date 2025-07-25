Infinix Smart 10 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Infinix Smart 10 has launched in India. This is an affordable smartphone priced under Rs 7,000. It will be available soon for purchase in India. The Infinix Smart 10 specifications and pricing details are now revealed. There's a large display on the phone and it is powered by an Unisoc chipset. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Infinix Smart 10 Price in India

Infinix Smart 10 is priced at Rs 6,799 for the 4GB+64GB. The colour options for the phone include Titanium Silver, Sleek Black, Iris Blue, and Twilight Gold. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from August 2, 2025.

Infinix Smart 10 Specifications in India

Infinix Smart 10 comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel and a punch-hole cutout. The display offers 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700nits of peak brightness. The primary sensor is an 8MP sensor at the rear with dual-LED flash. It is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand memory up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 15 based on Infinix's custom XOS 15 interface.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 15W fast-charging and there's support for reverse charging as wel. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is rated IP64 for protection.