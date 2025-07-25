OPPO Reno14 5G Launched in Mint Green

OPPO Reno14 5G is available in two memory variants in India -8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 37,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 39,999. Users can get this device from Mainline Retail Outlets, OPPO e-store, and Flipkart and Amazon.

Highlights

  • OPPO has unveiled the Reno14 5G in a new colour option.
  • This one is called Mint Green.
  • What's worth noting is that OPPO had unveiled the Reno14 series only earlier this year.

oppo reno14 5g launched in mint green

OPPO has unveiled the Reno14 5G in a new colour option. This one is called Mint Green. What's worth noting is that OPPO had unveiled the Reno14 series only earlier this year. It's a quick move from the company realising the demand for the Reno14. This new colour variant puts the phone back in the media and garners attention of its fans. This is what Apple did with its iPhones, launching new colour after six months. However, OPPO has done it in just under a month, and that's what is surprising. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the OPPO Reno14 5G.




OPPO Reno14 5G Price in India

OPPO Reno14 5G is available in two memory variants in India -8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 37,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 39,999. Users can get this device from Mainline Retail Outlets, OPPO e-store, and Flipkart and Amazon. Now let's look at the specifications.

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G Specifications in India

OPPO Reno14 5G comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits of high brightness, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

There's a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's a 50MP selfie sensor at the front.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. There's support for plenty of AI (artificial intelligence) features such as AI Translate, AI VoiceScribe, and AI Mind Space, along with Google’s Circle to Search.

