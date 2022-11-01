Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio ARPU Figures Compared for Q2 FY23

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio implemented a tariff hike back in December 2021. While the other telcos also implemented a prepaid tariff hike during the same time frame, they saw the effects much faster on their ARPU and revenues than Jio, which has a lot of long-term plan subscribers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have both released their quarterly results for Q2 FY23.
  • Airtel said that its ARPU reached Rs 190 during the quarter, while Jio's ARPU was Rs 177.2.
  • Jio isn't too bothered by a slightly lower ARPU, though.

Follow Us

Jio Airtel

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have both released their quarterly results for Q2 FY23. Airtel said that its ARPU reached Rs 190 during the quarter, while Jio's ARPU was Rs 177.2. Now what's worth noting here is that the analysts expected Jio's ARPU to rise above Rs 180 level, while Airtel's ARPU was expected to reach Rs 187 figure. What has really happened is that Jio saw a very marginal gain in ARPU while Airtel saw a decent gain. It looks like the effect of the tariff hike for Jio is finally over. Jio implemented a tariff hike back in December 2021. While the other telcos also implemented a prepaid tariff hike during the same time frame, they saw the effects much faster on their ARPU and revenues than Jio, which has a lot of long-term plan subscribers.

Jio isn't too bothered by a slightly lower ARPU, though. The thing is that Jio likes to play in scale, and it isn't worried about adding a lot of low-paying subscribers. Airtel wants to get high-paying customers only to get better revenues. Despite that, Airtel also has more than 350 million active paying subscribers with an ARPU of Rs 190.

Airtel and Jio ARPU Target

Airtel's short-term ARPU target is Rs 200, while Jio has never talked about ARPU targets. In the long term, Airtel wants to capture the Rs 300 ARPU level. The higher the ARPU, the better the revenues for the telcos. To boost their ARPU further, the telcos would definitely go for tariff hikes in the near future. =

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments