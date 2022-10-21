Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs 4729 Crore in Q2 FY23, ARPU at Rs 177.2

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's ARPU rose to Rs 177.2, which is a 23.5% YoY growth. But QoQ, it is marginal growth as, during Q1 FY23, Jio's ARPU was Rs 175.7. The yearly growth is so high because of the tariff hikes that were implemented in December 2021. 

Highlights

  Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has just announced the quarterly results for Q2 FY23.
  Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL, has reported its net profit for the quarter to be Rs 4729 crore, a higher by 26.9% YoY.
  Cash profit for the quarter stood at Rs 10,966 crore, higher by 33.6% YoY.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has just announced the quarterly results for Q2 FY23. Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL, has reported its net profit for the quarter to be Rs 4729 crore, a higher by 26.9% YoY. Cash profit for the quarter stood at Rs 10,966 crore, higher by 33.6% YoY. Reliance Jio's customer base at the end of September 30, 2022, was 427.6 million. Let's take a look at the key figures and metrics that investors, as well as fans of the telco, would want to know.

Reliance Jio ARPU in Q2 FY23

Reliance Jio's ARPU rose to Rs 177.2, which is a 23.5% YoY growth. But QoQ, it is marginal growth as, during Q1 FY23, Jio's ARPU was Rs 175.7. The yearly growth is so high because of the tariff hikes that were implemented in December 2021.

Total data traffic for Jio was 28.2 billion GB during the quarter, a growth of 22.7% YoY. Voice traffic jumped by 12.3% YoY to 1.23 trillion minutes. Gross revenue for the quarter was Rs 28,506 ($3.5 billion), higher by 22.8% YoY.

Jio subscriber additions for the quarter were - 7.7 million net adds and 32.7 million gross adds. Average data consumption per user per month increased to 22.2GB.

