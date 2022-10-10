Reliance Jio ARPU to Come Very Close to Airtel’s in Q2 FY23

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

For Q1 FY23, Jio, Airtel and Vi reported their ARPU to be Rs 175.7, Rs 183, and Rs 128. In Q2 Fy23, as per the report, Jio's expected to show the highest percentage of ARPU growth. This counts for something and is a testament to the fact that despite premium pricing on 4G plans, Airtel's legacy customers are hurting its overall ARPU. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's number one telco, enjoys a complete 4G user base.
  • Industry sources said that Airtel is not going to push for higher 5G tariffs as it would result in a slower uptake and won't benefit the ARPU at all.
  • Vodafone Idea would wait for the other operators to lead with the tariff hikes to ensure that it doesn't lose more customers.

Follow Us

Jio Airtel

Reliance Jio, India's number one telco, enjoys a complete 4G user base. Airtel and Vodafone Idea are private operators with legacy network users. Jio's ARPU (average revenue per user) figure has always been behind Airtel by a significant margin. But that margin seems to be closing down. As per ICICI Direct Research, Jio's ARPU is expected to come very close to Airtel's ARPU in Q2 FY23.

The report mentions that ARPU growth will be seen for all the telcos. For Jio, Airtel, and Vi, an ARPU growth of 3%, 2%, and 2% will be seen QoQ. Jio's ARPU will come up to Rs 181, while Airtel's ARPU will go to Rs 187. Vodafone Idea's ARPU will stand at Rs 131, still fairly short of the Rs 150 mark.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi Current ARPU

For Q1 FY23, Jio, Airtel and Vi reported their ARPU to be Rs 175.7, Rs 183, and Rs 128. In Q2 Fy23, as per the report, Jio's expected to show the highest percentage of ARPU growth. This counts for something and is a testament to the fact that despite premium pricing on 4G plans, Airtel's legacy customers are hurting its overall ARPU.

Industry sources said that Airtel is not going to push for higher 5G tariffs as it would result in a slower uptake and won't benefit the ARPU at all. Instead, Airtel would hike 4G tariffs and then match the 5G tariffs to that so that an overall increase in ARPU can be reported.

Vodafone Idea would wait for the other operators to lead with the tariff hikes to ensure that it doesn't lose more customers. The next round of tariff hikes is expected before the end of FY23. It could very well be during the December period, like in 2021 and 2019. With another tariff hike, Airtel and Jio would both be able to cross the Rs 200 ARPU mark, while Vodafone Idea would be able to cross the Rs 150 level.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments