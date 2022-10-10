Vodafone Idea Improves 4G Network Capacity in AP and Telangana

In the 5G spectrum auctions, which concluded on August 1, 2022, Vodafone Idea purchased airwaves for 4G deployment as well. The telco wants to improve its 4G network services for customers in different regions of the country. Now the telco has announced that it has improved its 4G network capacity for consumers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two major Southern states. The telco is far from launching 5G right now and thus is going to use the airwaves it purchased for 4G to improve existing services to boost the business.

Vodafone Idea Doubles 1800 MHz Spectrum Band in AP and Telangana

Vi has doubled the deployment of the 1800 MHz spectrum in the two states. This would mean that the customers on Vi's network would be able to experience faster speeds and fewer congestion scenarios resulting in a more seamless experience.

Vodafone Idea has also improved the 4G coverage for users in the two states. This will ensure that consumers are always connected to the telco's fast network. In a bid to attract new customers, the telco has launched a new creative campaign. The campaign will invite users to come and try out the seamless network experience and speed that Vi is offering in AP and Telangana.

Vodafone Idea's Spectrum Portfolio in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Now, Vodafone Idea has a total of 290 MHz of spectrum across several bands: 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz. Vi is the only private network operator in the nation offering 4G capacity in the 2500 MHz band in the state. Taking the network to more residents of the two states, Vi has installed/upgraded 11035 Broadband Towers since September 2018, taking the total population coverage on 4G to 76.9% in AP and Telangana. Vi has also been upgrading all 3G customers to 4G and enhanced 4G capacity by refarming the spectrum in more than 3125 towns and 40 districts.