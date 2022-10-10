Indian Space Association wants PLI Scheme for Satellite Manufacturing

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The space program has received a boost from the realisation of indigenous technology, facilities, and systems and the rollout of services in a systematic manner. The satellite services and application segment would form the largest share of the space economy, accounting for 36% of the space economy by 2025.

Highlights

  • The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for several sectors and products has not only boosted the economy but also added to the innovation and the upgradation of technology in the country.
  • ISpA seeks a PLI scheme for satellite manufacturing just like the one the government has announced for handsets and telecom equipment.
  • Let's take a look at the key highlights of the report launched today.

Follow Us

ISpA

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for several sectors and products has not only boosted the economy but also added to the innovation and the upgradation of technology in the country. At the Indian Space Conclave on Monday, the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the apex industry association of space and satellite companies in India, along with EY, launched a sector report titled "Developing the space ecosystem in India: focusing on inclusive growth". Let's take a look at the key highlights of the report launched today.

ISpA-EY Report - Developing the Space Ecosystem in India: Focusing on Inclusive Growth Highlights

The report mentioned that India has a well-developed space program. The space program has received a boost from the realisation of indigenous technology, facilities, and systems and the rollout of services in a systematic manner. The satellite services and application segment would form the largest share of the space economy, accounting for 36% of the space economy by 2025. Further, the space launch segment is to grow the fastest by 2025 at a CAGR of 13%, spurred by growing private participation, the latest technology adoption and the low cost of launch services. As per the report, investment in space tech start-ups increased 196% y-o-y in 2021; there are more than 100 space tech start-ups in India.

ISpA seeks a PLI scheme for satellite manufacturing just like the one the government has announced for handsets and telecom equipment. In addition, the report suggested a single window approval process through a nodal body focused on the space economy shall aid and ease the process of having in place requisite authorisations to enhance the ease of doing business. Along with this, ISpA recommends the government to facilitate access to low-cost, effective capital for startups.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments