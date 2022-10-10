If you are someone who has received the Jio Welcome Offer for being a part of the 5G beta trial of Jio, then you can get to experience some amazing internet speeds. Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence, has shared data about Jio and Airtel's 5G speed delivered to customers. Ookla used the data collected by Speedtest to determine the kind of speed users are getting from 5G. As per the data, in Delhi, Jio was able to deliver a median download speed of 598.58 Mbps speed, which is almost 600 Mbps. Let's check out the speed data of Reliance Jio's 5G network in other cities. Note that the data shared by Ookla is from June 2022.

Jio 5G Speed Data in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi

Reliance Jio has launched the 5G network beta trial. Though the number of users who have been invited for the beta trial seems to be very few, they will keep increasing with time. Jio has announced this 5G trial in four cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi and Mumbai.

As per Ookla, in Kolkata, the median download speed delivered by Jio was 482.02 Mbps. In Mumbai and Varanasi, the median download speeds delivered by Jio were 515.38 Mbps and 485.22 Mbps. For Delhi, as mentioned above, the median download speed of 598.58 Mbps has been registered.

Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), which means its network will be running on a 5G core and won't depend on the existing LTE core. The users can check out the invitation for Jio's 5G on the MyJio app. Note that to use 5G, the smartphone settings should be 5G enabled and also know that every device doesn't support 5G SA. But the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are working on rolling out OTA (over-the-air) updates for smartphones to support 5G SA connectivity, and very soon, more devices will support Jio's 5G. Jio has branded its 5G services - "True 5G" because it is coming out with 5G SA.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed Test that We Saw Live

Take a look at the 5G speed test that we saw live. Note that this speed test is on the 3.5 GHz band - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Imf0x19FXKA