Redmi Writing Pad With Stylus Launched in India

The Redmi Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets, which were just released in India, are already available from Xiaomi as inexpensive tablets for usage on a daily basis and for pleasure. With the introduction of the incredibly cheap Redmi Writing Pad, the company is now attempting to serve the needs of students. The device is a portable digital notepad that may be used to take notes, sketch, or just scribble without using paper and a pen, as its name suggests. Xiaomi is providing a digital writing pad and a stylus with this launch, which has an introductory price of Rs 599. Let's take a look at the specification and prices of the device.

Redmi Writing Pad Specification and Features

An LCD screen measuring 8.5 inches is included with the Redmi Writing Pad. The portable digital notepad weighs only 90 grammes and is both small and light. Powering the Redmi Writing Pad is a changeable battery with an extremely extended life. According to Xiaomi, a single battery may support up to 20,000 pages of writing.

According to Xiaomi, the screen does not produce light and minimises eye fatigue after prolonged use. The device has a button on the bottom bezel that can be pressed to completely clear the screen and begin creating something new right away. When the screen is cleared, the power-efficient LCD display uses very little electricity.

In addition, a lock button is also included on the device to prevent content from being erased from the screen. A convenient-grip stylus is included with the Redmi Writing Pad. Users may generate several hues with each stroke thanks to the pressure-sensitive nature of the device. To make accessing the stylus easier, it can magnetically attach to the side of the smartphone. People who enjoy making to-do lists at the start of the day may find this digital writing pad to be very helpful.

Redmi Writing Pad Price in India and Availability

Priced at Rs 599, the Redmi Writing Pad can be purchased starting today from Mi.com.