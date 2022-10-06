Redmi Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Check Price and Specifications

10mm drivers are present in the basic Buds 4. The in-ear headphones are small and totally in-ear. Instead of a stem, touch controls are located on the outside of the earphones. The 10mm + 6mm dual audio drivers on the Buds 4 Pro support Hi-Res Audio as well as LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Redmi Buds

The Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro have just been released by Xiaomi in the European market. The new earbuds are reasonably priced and come with several high-end capabilities. Dual drivers, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC codec, and a battery life of up to 36 hours are all features of the more expensive Buds 4 Pro. While the Buds 4 have 10mm drivers, ANC, and up to 30 hours of playback duration. Let's examine the specifications and price of the recently released Redmi earbuds in more detail.

Redmi Buds 4 Specifications and Features

10mm drivers are present in the basic Buds 4. The in-ear headphones are small and totally in-ear. Instead of a stem, touch controls are located on the outside of the earphones. They include assistance for hybrid ANC.  The Buds 4 can run for up to six hours without the charging case, but an additional 24 hours with it.

For resistance to water and dust, the Buds 4 series has an IP54 rating.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro Specifications and Features

The 10mm + 6mm dual audio drivers on the Buds 4 Pro support Hi-Res Audio as well as LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs. They can suppress noise by up to 43dB and offer customisable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Each earbud includes a stem design that can be used to modify ANC, playback controls, and other functions. The Buds 4 Pro, according to Xiaomi, have a battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge. One can obtain up to 36 hours of overall battery life with the charging case combined.

Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro Price and Other Details

For EUR 59.99, or about Rs 4,900, you can currently get the Redmi Buds 4 in Europe. Both Light Blue and Gloss White were the colours available when it was first introduced. Priced at EUR 99.99, the more expensive Buds 4 Pro is available for (roughly Rs 8,100). Midnight Black and Moon White are the available colour options.

