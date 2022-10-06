Global Distribution of Xiaomi’s Most Amazing Mi Band Has Begun

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The 1.64-inch AMOLED display of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is located on a rectangular dial. It boasts 500 nits of brightness and a 280 x 468 pixel resolution. The device is powered by a 235mAh battery cell, which can reportedly last 12 days on a single charge. The smart band also has NFC, built-in Alexa, the ability to operate smart home appliances, and more functions.

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was made public by the firm.
  • The 1.64-inch AMOLED display of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is located on a rectangular dial.
  • For outdoor activities, the wearable device also has a built-in GPS so a smartphone is not required.

Follow Us

Xiaomi Band

Today, Xiaomi showcased a wide range of new products at a global event. These include new televisions, the Redmi Pad, the Xiaomi 12T line of smartphones, and more. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was also made public by the firm. It made its debut in China in July of this year, and the international version has identical features. Let's take a look at the device's price, specifications and other features.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The 1.64-inch AMOLED display of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is located on a rectangular dial. It boasts 500 nits of brightness and a 280 x 468-pixel resolution. The device is powered by a 235mAh battery cell, which can reportedly last 12 days on a single charge. The smart band also has NFC, built-in Alexa, the ability to operate smart home appliances, and more functions.

Additionally, there are more than 180 watch faces and an Always-on display feature. Up to 5 metres of water cannot penetrate the gadget. In comparison to the previous replacement strap, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro has a quick-release strap.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has a heart-rate monitor, an oxygen saturation sensor, and a sleep tracker for those who are interested in fitness. The 117 workout options it supports include 10 running courses and 14 professional sports settings. For outdoor activities, the wearable device also has a built-in GPS, so a smartphone is not required.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Price and Other Details

Fans of the Mi Band have been clamouring for everything in the Smart Band 7 Pro. But the cost of all these enhancements is higher.

In Europe, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is available from the company's various sales channels for €99 (about $97). Comparatively, the Mi Band 7 is available for about €55 (about $54). Regardless of the opinion on the Smart Band 7 Pro's 80% price premium, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is its main rival in terms of price. It is available in a variety of strap colour variations, including special edition straps in Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, Pink, Pine Green, and Moon Gray.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments