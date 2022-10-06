Global Distribution of Xiaomi’s Most Amazing Mi Band Has Begun

Today, Xiaomi showcased a wide range of new products at a global event. These include new televisions, the Redmi Pad, the Xiaomi 12T line of smartphones, and more. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was also made public by the firm. It made its debut in China in July of this year, and the international version has identical features. Let's take a look at the device's price, specifications and other features.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The 1.64-inch AMOLED display of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is located on a rectangular dial. It boasts 500 nits of brightness and a 280 x 468-pixel resolution. The device is powered by a 235mAh battery cell, which can reportedly last 12 days on a single charge. The smart band also has NFC, built-in Alexa, the ability to operate smart home appliances, and more functions.

Additionally, there are more than 180 watch faces and an Always-on display feature. Up to 5 metres of water cannot penetrate the gadget. In comparison to the previous replacement strap, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro has a quick-release strap.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has a heart-rate monitor, an oxygen saturation sensor, and a sleep tracker for those who are interested in fitness. The 117 workout options it supports include 10 running courses and 14 professional sports settings. For outdoor activities, the wearable device also has a built-in GPS, so a smartphone is not required.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Price and Other Details

Fans of the Mi Band have been clamouring for everything in the Smart Band 7 Pro. But the cost of all these enhancements is higher.

In Europe, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is available from the company's various sales channels for €99 (about $97). Comparatively, the Mi Band 7 is available for about €55 (about $54). Regardless of the opinion on the Smart Band 7 Pro's 80% price premium, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is its main rival in terms of price. It is available in a variety of strap colour variations, including special edition straps in Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, Pink, Pine Green, and Moon Gray.