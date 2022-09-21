Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones Launched in India

At a cost of Rs 34,990, Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless active noise cancelling headphones have been introduced in India. The premium wireless over-ear headphones are the direct replacement for the WH-1000XM4, which debuted in 2020, and are a member of the well-liked 1000X range from the Japanese electronics company. With a new integrated processor V1 and the noise-cancelling processor QN1, Sony claims that the WH-1000XM5 headphones have a better sound quality and active noise cancellation capability.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Specifications and Features

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the WH-1000XM4's successor and is advertised as having better sound quality and active noise cancellation. The QN1 noise cancelling processor and Integrated processor V1 of the headphones offer improved performance across the board. The Sony WH-1000XM5 uses Bluetooth 5.2 for communication and supports the SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. Additionally, multi-point networking is available for up to two devices at once. The headphones are supposed to be lighter and more comfortable than earlier models in the 1000X range and include 30mm dynamic drivers and an updated and enhanced design.

The device incorporates both buttons and touch controls, with motions on the touch-sensitive region found in the right ear cup controlling playback and volume. The headset has eight microphones for voice and ANC. The headphones are compatible with the Sony Headphones Connect app and come with options for customizing the noise cancellation and hear-through mode, Speak To Chat, 360 Reality Audio, and native hands-free support for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa speech assistants. For Windows-based devices, Google Fast Pair and Swift Pair are also supported. The WH-1000XM5's battery life is rated by Sony at up to 30 hours per charge, and rapid charging is supported.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Price and Availability

A few months after its global debut in May 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have been made available in India at the price of Rs 34,990. Pre-orders placed before October 7 will be eligible for an introductory price of Rs 26,990, according to the firm.

On October 8, the headphones will be sold and shipped across Sony Center shops, significant electronics retailers, and e-commerce websites in India. In India, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will come in black and silver as options. At this price, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ear headset, which was just released and is available in India for Rs 34,990, is the main competitor of the Sony WH-1000XM5. The Bose QuietComfort 45 and the far more expensive Apple AirPods Max are some further alternatives in this price range.