Pixel 6a to Get Huge Price Cut in Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Pixel 6a will soon see a significant price reduction. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which starts on September 23, the 5G phone will be offered in India for an effective price of Rs 27,699. The Pixel 6a will be significantly cheaper on Flipkart than when it was first introduced, which was at a starting price of Rs 43,999.

Google Pixel 6a Flipkart sale

The Pixel 6a was initially priced at Rs 43,999, but during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price will be reduced to Rs 34,199. This indicates that the e-commerce behemoth will give the Pixel 6a a fixed discount of Rs 9,800. Prepaid transactions will also receive a Rs 3,500 discount, and ICICI bank cards will receive an additional Rs 3,000 off. You can purchase the Pixel 6a for Rs 27,699 (via IndiaToday) when you take advantage of these two discounts. You are receiving a total discount of Rs 16,300 on the Pixel 6A phone when all the offers are combined. Knowing how the most recent Pixel 6a bargain operates, you could wonder whether it is worthwhile to purchase in India.

Google Pixel 6a: Is it Worth Buying?

The Pixel 6a is an excellent smartphone, and it is available for a very reasonable cost. However, this one has a few drawbacks of its own. You might be able to purchase this mid-range premium phone for less than Rs 25,000 if you also take advantage of the exchange deal on Flipkart. A good combination of cameras on the Pixel 6a can provide an excellent photography experience at a reasonable cost. The exposure levels and dynamic range are both evenly distributed. The colours are vibrant and quite real.

Considering how effectively the Pixel 6a captured clarity and detail, particularly enjoyed taking portrait photos. The blur effect was nearly flawless. The Magic Eraser tool from Google is fantastic and quite useful. After taking a picture, it helps to remove any extraneous elements or objects from the frame. It can capture low-light images better than some of the well-known mid-range phones under Rs 30,000.

Whether it is worth buying or not depends on the user and his/her needs.