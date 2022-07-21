Google Pixel 6a Finally Arrives in India for a Semi-Premium Price

After years, Google has finally brought a new Pixel smartphone to the Indian market. The Pixel 6a, which has just been made available in India to pre-order, is the toned-down version of the Google Pixel 6. If you are expecting a flagship level of performance from this smartphone, my advice would be – don’t! The Pixel 6a can be seen listed on Flipkart with a single memory and price variant. Let’s take a look at the price of the device first, as its specifications are largely known by everyone.

Google Pixel 6a Price in India

The Google Pixel 6a has arrived in India in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is available for Rs 43,999. If you are an Axis Bank card holder, you can get a discount of Rs 4000 on the purchase. Google is also offering the Google Nest Hub at Rs 4999 and Google Nest Mini at Rs 1999 with this smartphone. The Pixel Buds A- series will be available at Rs 4,999 with this device. The Google Pixel 6a can be seen listed in two different colours – Chalk and Charcoal.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications Overview

The Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch FHD+ OLED display and is powered by the Google Tensor processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. There’s a 4410mAh battery inside, and it will run on Android 12 out of the box.

It can support the following 5G bands: 5G Sub-62: n1 / n2 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n12 / n20 / n25 / n28 / n30 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n48 / n66 / n71 / n77 / n78.

There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear – 12.2MP + 12MP. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP sensor at the front.

Pixel 6a is one of the best devices to experience Android 12. Let us know in the comments if you are buying it.