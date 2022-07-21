Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar All Prepaid Plans Listed

There are seven prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea that include a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The prices of the plans are Rs 151, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1066, and Rs 3099. Each plan has a variety of perks and varying degrees of authenticity. Every subscription, with the exception of the Rs 151 plan, includes complimentary VIP access to Vi Movies & TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan

The 8GB of data included in the Vodafone Idea Rs 151 package is valid for 30 days. With this package, you will receive a free 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

With a 28-day validity, the Vodafone Idea Rs 399 plan gives unlimited talktime and 2.5GB of data every day. Also included in this plan are 100 SMS per day. You will receive a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and you can use night data without restrictions from 12 am to 6 am. With this plan, you can also roll over your unused data from Mon-Fri into Sat-Sun and receive up to 2GB of backup data each month at no additional cost. Additionally, it gives you free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 499 plan offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited talktime, and 2GB of data per day for a total of 28 days of validity. You can use night data without restrictions with this plan from 12 am to 6 am. In addition to VIP access to Vi Movies & TV, this plan includes a complimentary 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. With this plan, you will receive up to 2GB of backup data each month at no additional cost and can carry over any unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun. You will also receive complimentary VIP access to Vi TV & Movies.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

With a 28-day validity period and an additional 16GB of data, the Vodafone Idea Rs 601 plan offers 3GB of data every day. With this plan, you get 100 daily SMS and unlimited talktime. With this package, you will receive a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, free VIP access to Vi TV & Movies, and unlimited nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am. Any unused data from Mon through Fri can be transferred for free to Sat through Sun.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 Plan

For a period of 70 days, the Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan provides 3GB of data per day along with unrestricted free local and STD calls throughout India. Additionally, 100 SMS are sent each day. With this package, you get a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV, and unlimited nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am. With this plan, your validity will be additive, meaning that if you recharge before your current unlimited pack expires, another 70 days of validity will be added to it.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 Plan

For 84 days, 2GB of data and unlimited calls are included in the Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 package. Additionally, this package includes 100 SMS each day. With this package, you will receive a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar as well as VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. Furthermore, you are permitted to use limitless nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am by carrying over your unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun. With this subscription, you receive monthly backup data of up to 2GB at no additional cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Plan

With nothing but a 365-day validity period, the Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 plan gives 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Along with VIP access to Vi Movies & TV, this plan includes a complimentary 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar. With this subscription, you can receive a free monthly backup of up to 2GB of data as well as carry over any unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun.