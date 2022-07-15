Disney+ Hotstar Acquires Digital Rights to the Warrior for This Amazing Price

On July 14, The Warrior, which was directed by Lingu Swami, was made available worldwide. One of the most eagerly awaited films is the Ram Pothineni starrer. The movie has been doing well at the box office and has gotten strong reviews from both the general public and reviewers. The producers have sold its digital rights to Disney Plus Hotstar, a well-known OTT powerhouse.

Lets learn more about the movie OTT platform distribution

Fifty days after its theatrical premiere, the bilingual movie will be made available on the digital platform. The movie's satellite rights have been purchased by Star Ma. According to reports, the digital platform paid a hefty Rs 35 crore for the rights, and the satellite rights were sold for Rs 16 crore.

Speaking of the movie, Ram Pothineni portrays IPS officer Satya, and he gives one of his best performances to date. He looks magnificent as a cop. Nadhiya portrays Satya's mother in the movie. In the movie, Krithi Shetty portrays radio host Mahalakshmi, and she does a wonderful job.

Adhi Pinisetty, who has established a name as a bankable actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, plays the vicious antagonist of the movie. A number of other notable actors who play important roles in The Warrior include Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash, Dibya Sripada, Naga Mahesh, Ramchandran Durairaj, and Master Raghavan.

Sujith Vaassudev, the film's cinematographer, and Navin Nooli, its editor, handled the management of the production. Devi Sri Prasad composed the musical score for the police-action drama. Under the name Srinivasa Silver Screen, Srinivasa Chitturi has funded it.

Ram is now collaborating with Boyapati Srinu on his untitled movie. He also disclosed that he has no aspirations to enter Bollywood in a recent interview.