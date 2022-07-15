WhatsApp Working to Give Users More time to Delete Sent Messages for Everyone

Have you ever found yourself in a predicament where you really wanted to undo sending a message but were unable to do so because you were past the cutoff time? So, WhatsApp will now somewhat lessen your problems. The messaging app is currently proposing to extend the "Delete for me" feature's time restriction. WhatsApp is developing a number of intriguing features that will simplify tasks for users. According to rumours, WhatsApp will soon extend the amount of time users have to erase messages after sending them.

Further Information Regarding this New Feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will increase the allotted time for the "Delete for me" function. Users can currently erase messages they've sent by the latest one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds after the message has been delivered. However, users will soon be able to delete texts even after two days with WhatsApp. Therefore, users will have two hours from the time of transmission to permanently erase the communications. A "this message was deleted" message will show up on your chat box after the message has been erased.

Not only that, the WhatsApp features tracker reveals that some iOS beta-testers were able to delete messages between two days and twelve hours of sending them. WABetaInfohas also published a screenshot of the new functionality, demonstrating how it would function when being made available to more people.

“We know that the previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds but, as you can see in this screenshot, we tried to delete a message sent over an hour before and the option “delete for everyone” still showed up, so this is the best way to check if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account. If “delete for everyone” doesn’t show up, don’t worry: there will be another beta update that will make the feature available for your account,” the report mentioned.

WABetaInfo also said that WhatsApp will soon include a function that will enable group administrators to erase individual member messages. In other words, the administrator will be able to permanently remove them from the system if you post something to the group that offends the group members. The features are presently being worked on and will be released in a subsequent version.