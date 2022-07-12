Apple Releases Public Beta Versions of iOS 16, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16

The public beta of Apple iOS 16 is now accessible for download following the tech giant's June 2022 WWDC keynote announcement of the new software version. Apple has also made the public beta versions of WatchOS 9, tvOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16 available for the users. On the Apple website, users can sign up to receive the beta update. Later this fall, the business is anticipated to release stable versions of these operating systems (OS). Apple is redesigning the lock screen for the iPhone 8 and later devices with iOS 16.

Only Apple Developer Program members had access to beta upgrades. The business is anticipated to deploy the stable update shortly after announcing it in June during its keynote address for WWDC 2022.

Details About the New Software

As mentioned before, only the Apple iPhone 8 and later devices will be compatible with the iOS 16 update. A new lock screen that can be customised as well as several new features will be included. Now, users may easily access the Focus Modes from the lock screen. Users will be able to amend and withdraw sent messages in iOS 16. The retract feature will also be included in the Mail app.

The app windows can also be resized by users with iOS 16. According to rumours, some of the functions are unique to the iPad models powered by the M1 chip. Live Text and Look Up functionalities are also included in the iPadOS 16 release.

macOS Ventura will provide a revamped multitasking interface called Stage Manager that will enable users to examine the list of programmes now running in a single window, much like iPad OS 16 does. The Continuity Camera feature in the latest macOS lets users utilise their iPhone as a webcam for their MacBook.

Apple is improving the health tracking features for the upcoming watch series and models. Users will now have access to the AFib History tool for tracking atrial fibrillation over a certain day or week. A user can also send doctors a PDF of the AFib patterns.