Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8 Receive Price Hike in India: Check New Prices

Cupertino giant, Apple, has increased prices of three iPhone models in India. Apple’s high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro received price hike, while the more the two-year-old iPhone 8 also got an increase in the country. The new price hike is the result of an increase in basic customs duty (BCD) in Budget 2020. Notably, Apple did not hike the prices of iPhone 7 and iPhone XR as they are made in India. Thankfully, the best-selling iPhone 11 too did not receive any price hike and it still starts at Rs 64,900. After the increase in prices, the iPhone 11 Pro now starts at Rs Rs 1,01,200, up from its launch price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,11,200, which is an increase from Rs 1,09,900. The new prices are already effective across online and offline stores in India.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro Get Costlier in India

Apple is not known for increasing smartphone prices after the launch. But due to changes introduced by the Indian government, the Cupertino giant had to modify the prices of three iPhones. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB model is now available at Rs 1,11,200, followed by the 256GB model at Rs 1,25,200 and the 512GB model now retails at Rs 1,43,200.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant is now retailing for Rs 1,01,200, up from its launch price of Rs 99,900. The 256GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro will be available at Rs 1,15,200 and the 512GB model costs Rs 1,33,200.

Alongside the iPhone 11 Pro devices, the company also hiked the prices of iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage now costs Rs 50,600, whereas the same device with 128GB internal storage is available at Rs 55,600. Lastly, the Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB will retail for Rs 40,500, followed by the 128GB model at Rs 45,500.

Apple Did Not Hike Prices of iPhone 7, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 in India

Notably, Apple did not hike the prices of iPhone 7 and iPhone XR in India and they are still retailing at Rs 27,999 and Rs 49,900 respectively. Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone XR are Made in India which could be the reason behind no hike in prices. The Apple iPhone 11, which has become the best-selling smartphone in the last quarter of 2019, too did not get any price hike and it is still available at Rs 64,900.