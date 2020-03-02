Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 India Launch Tipped to Happen This Month

Highlights The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to come with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 10 series already received BIS certification in India

Xiaomi yet to confirm this news officially

Xiaomi Redmi 9, the successor to the Redmi 8, will go official later this month in India, says a new report. Alongside Redmi 9, the Chinese company is also expected to launch flagship Mi 10 smartphone in the country. Xiaomi already confirmed that it would bring more Mi branded flagship devices to the Indian market this year and the Mi 10 could be the first one. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro went official in China last month and a 91mobiles report says Mi 10 series will reach India by mid-March. Smartphone brands started launching devices with Snapdragon 865 SoC, so it will be a matter of time for Xiaomi to join the list. The Redmi 9 is rumoured to arrive with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC taking on the Realme C3.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch to Happen This Month: What You Need to Know

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series has two smartphones- standard Mi 10 and the flagship Mi 10 Pro. Talking about the Xiaomi Mi 10 first, it features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner and punch-hole camera. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 10 include a 108MP primary sensor that works in tandem with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP and 2MP sensors. The phone is backed by a 4780mAh battery and has 30W fast charging support. The Mi 10 also has wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, features different camera setup of 108MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and 12MP, 20MP sensors are also present. On the front, the Mi 10 Pro has a 20MP shooter. The Mi 10 Pro has a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery and 50W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series already received its BIS certification hinting at an imminent launch.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to Launch With Helio G70 SoC

The report also says the Redmi 9 will be launching alongside Mi 10 series. The Redmi 9 will arrive with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset similar to the Realme C3. The Redmi 9 will arrive as an upgrade to the Redmi 8 with features like USB Type-C port, 5000mAh battery, upgraded cameras and Android 10 out of the box. The price of the smartphone could start at Rs 6,999, again taking on the Realme C3. The launch of both smartphones is rumoured to happen by mid-March, but Xiaomi is yet to confirm this news officially.